Pakistan

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 04:54pm
LIVE: DG ISPR, Interior Secretary addresses press conference

Interior Secretary Captain (retd) Khurram Muhammad Agha on Friday vowed a “decisive” response to the recent Fitna al-Hindustan terrorist attack in Khuzdar, warning that the perpetrators would fail in their objectives.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the interior secretary strongly condemned the attack and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for the families affected by the tragedy.

Agha said that initial investigations had revealed involvement of Fitna al-Hind in the attack, calling it a continuation of India’s subversive strategy in the region.

“The attack on innocent children in Khuzdar was not just an act of terrorism, but a direct assault on Pakistan’s traditions and educational values,” he said.

Addressing the media, DG ISPR said that India had become the epicentre of destabilising the region, adding that the neighbour was also behind the attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Indian state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan has been ongoing since the inception of the country.

He said in 2009, the Pakistani government had handed a dossier of irrefutable evidence to the then Indian prime minister.

“The publicly disclosed documents released in 2010 are part of history.”

In 2016, the world saw another ugly face of India-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan in the name of Kulbushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer,“ the DG ISPR said.

The army spokesperson said that the Khuzdar attack was not an attack on a bus alone, “it was an attack on our values, on our education and the very fabric of our society”.

The Ministry of Interior, in close cooperation with the provincial authorities and the law enforcement agencies, are looking into all of this dastardly attack, he said.

He said initial findings confirm that this attack is a continuation of a broader pattern of violence sponsored by India through Fitna al Hindustan, operating under the tutelage and intelligence of the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“Having miserably failed in Operation Sindoor, the terror proxies of Hindustan have been tasked to accentuate their heinous attacks of terrorism in Balochistan and elsewhere.”

He added that Pakistan and its people, particularly in Balochistan, reject this nefarious design, adding that the state has the capacity and the will to dismantle these networks and bring the perpetrators and their handlers to justice.

“Such actions will have consequences, “ the DG ISPR said.

