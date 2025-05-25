AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Punjab police deploys over 8,000 personnel for PSL final

BR Web Desk Published May 25, 2025 Updated May 25, 2025 05:53pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that more than 8,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof security for the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10) final between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the IGP has instructed authorities to implement stringent security protocols for both local and international players, officials, and fans attending the match.

Dr Usman said that senior officers will personally oversee arrangements related to security, traffic management, and public safety. He stressed that personnel deployed at duty points must maintain high vigilance and remain alert to any suspicious activity.

“We have adopted a more advanced security strategy for PSL matches to ensure a safer environment for all,” said Dr Usman, while commending the performance of police forces in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan for maintaining peace during earlier fixtures.

PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators provide update on Hasan Nawaz’s injury

He also noted the effective coordination between district administrations, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant institutions, which has played a vital role in the smooth conduct of PSL events.

Specialised units, including Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force, will conduct targeted patrols around key routes, the stadium, and adjacent areas. In addition, continuous surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras at critical points, including team routes, stadium premises, and accommodation sites.

Punjab Police has also issued a traffic advisory, urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement. Snipers will be stationed atop high-rise buildings around the stadium as part of enhanced security measures.

“Fans are encouraged to follow police instructions to fully enjoy the match in a safe and secure environment,” the IGP concluded.

