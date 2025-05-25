AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Gaza rescuers say eight killed in Israeli strikes

AFP Published 25 May, 2025 05:42pm
GAZA CITY: Rescuers in Gaza said eight people were killed and dozens more wounded in Israeli air strikes across the Palestinian territory on Sunday.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said five people were killed in a strike on a home in Jabalia, in the north.

He added some people were still under the debris, as “the civil defense does not have search equipment or heavy equipment to lift the rubble to rescue the wounded and recover the martyrs”.

Two more people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in an attack targeting tents sheltering displaced people around Nuseirat in central Gaza, he added.

A strike in the main southern city of Khan Yunis also killed one person, Bassal said.

Gaza civil defence says 15 killed in Israeli strikes

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes.

The military has stepped up its Gaza operations in recent days in what it has described as a renewed push to destroy Hamas.

On Saturday afternoon, the military said it had carried out strikes on more than 100 targets throughout Gaza over the past day.

Gaza’s health ministry said Saturday that at least 3,785 people had been killed in the territory since a ceasefire collapsed on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,939, mostly civilians.

