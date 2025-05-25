AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military says it intercepted missile from Yemen

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.

Sirens sounded in several areas in the country, the Israeli military said earlier.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Most of the group’s missile have been intercepted or have fallen short.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the latest missile launch.

Yemen Gaza Houthis Israeli military Yemen Houthis Yemen’s Houthi rebels Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Gaza peace talks Houthis say two killed in US stikes

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military says it intercepted missile from Yemen

PM Shehbaz embarks on four-nation tour

US media told: Blocking water flows will be an ‘act of war’

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction for Pakistan: World Bank

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

Read more stories