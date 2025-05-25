Israeli military says it intercepted missile from Yemen

CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.

Sirens sounded in several areas in the country, the Israeli military said earlier.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Most of the group’s missile have been intercepted or have fallen short.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the latest missile launch.