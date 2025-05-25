AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

City coach Vidmar relishing first all-Melbourne A-League Grand Final

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 10:06am

Melbourne City coach Aurelio Vidmar acknowledges being wary of Melbourne Victory’s attacking threat ahead of the first-ever A-League Grand Final meeting between the crosstown rivals next weekend.

Vidmar’s side confirmed their progress to the season-ending clash on Saturday as a 1-1 draw with Western United completed a 4-1 aggregate win for City, who will take on Victory following their 2-1 success over two legs against Auckland FC.

“It’s a Grand Final,” Vidmar told a post-match press conference. “You’ve got to be ready for it.

The best team will win. “Very rarely you play poorly in a Grand Final and win it. So the team that performs close to their best will win. You can’t think too far ahead. “Let’s hope it’s a good game. Two good football teams. They’ve got so much power in the front area, we’ve defended so well this year.

“We also have a few things up our sleeve up top as well. I think it should be an entertaining game for the fans.”

A 3-0 win in the first leg last week had put City in command of the tie, and a 20th-minute strike from veteran fullback Aziz Behich extinguished any hope of a Western United comeback, with Noah Botich netting a consolation for John Aloisi’s side.

The result, coupled with Victory’s success in Auckland, means the two Melbourne-based sides will meet in the season-ender for the first time in the 14 seasons since City joined the competition as Melbourne Heart in 2010.

UEFA apologises after running out of medals during Europa League final ceremony

“The stars have aligned for football fans next week,” said Vidmar. “It’s going to be a super week, we just have to enjoy it. “Whatever comes our way, I’m sure there’s going to be lots of things happening, but we’ll just try to keep as calm as we can and enjoy it. You can’t shy away from it.

“Some will probably handle it better than others, I imagine, but the message from me will be just to keep calm, to enjoy it and not put too much stress on yourself and come out to be at your very best on the final day of the season.

Aurelio Vidmar A League Grand Final Melbourne Victory

Comments

200 characters

City coach Vidmar relishing first all-Melbourne A-League Grand Final

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories