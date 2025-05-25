Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to appoint a new Member (Finance) to the Nepra Appellate Tribunal after the most recent nominee recommended by the Sindh government declined to take up the position, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Appellate Tribunal, based in Islamabad, was established under Section 12-A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act, 2018 (commonly known as the Nepra Act). The Tribunal has jurisdiction across the entire country.

According to the Nepra Act, the Tribunal comprises a Chairman and two Members—one for Finance and one for Electricity. Sections 12-A and 12-B of the Act outline the qualifications, eligibility criteria, and tenure for both Members, specifically, Section 12-A of the Act states that the Member (Finance) must meet the following criteria:

“A Member (Finance) shall be a qualified chartered accountant, a qualified cost and management accountant, or a qualified chartered financial analyst...”

The Member (Finance) is to be appointed for a term of three years, with terms and conditions as prescribed by the relevant rules. Furthermore, the Act stipulates that no person who has attained the age of 60 years shall be appointed as Member (Finance).”

No person shall be appointed as member of the Appellate Tribunal unless he-(i) has at least a masters or professional degree or qualification from an accredited university; (ii) at least fifteen years of professional work experience; (iii) no past record of criminal conviction, other than for minor offences; and 155 (iv) has no past record of any specific activities or conduct that could reasonably call into question his ability to discharge his duties as a member of the Appellate Tribunal with honesty, integrity, reliability, competence and objectivity.”

Earlier the nomination by the Government of Sindh was considered and approved by the Cabinet Division. However, the nominated member subsequently refused to join as Member (Finance), Nepra Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

Government of Sindh has once again been requested to send suitable nominations afresh for appointment of Member (Finance) in the Tribunal as per relevant Act. In light of the above-stated qualification/ selection criteria, a panel of three candidates along with their Bio-Data and Service Record, fulfilling the required criteria is to be sent to the relevant Division for consideration for appointment as Member (Finance) in the said Tribunal having its Headquarters in Islamabad, exercising its jurisdiction in whole of the country. Ministry of Law and Justice has requested Power Division to expedite and send the needful nomination to it, enabling the Ministry to make appointment of Member (Finance), in NEPRA Appellate Tribunal, Islamabad.

