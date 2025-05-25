US media told: Blocking water flows will be an ‘act of war’

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, on Saturday warned that blocking water for a population of 250 million would be considered an act of war.

Speaking to the media in the US, Ambassador Sheikh emphasised that the Indus Waters Treaty does not allow for unilateral suspension, and there is no provision in the agreement for such action. He added that the international community would not support the use of water as a weapon.

The ambassador highlighted that the United States has played a significant role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and praised the American leadership’s efforts in easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan Army warns of long consequences if Indus waters stopped

He also said that US President Donald Trump is a proponent of peace, and Pakistan appreciates his efforts in advancing the resolution of the Kashmir issue, adding that Pakistan remains committed to a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He further said that provocative statements from Indian leadership are fuelling regional tensions and reflect the extremist Hindutva ideology. He added that India’s role in destabilising Balochistan is no secret to the world.