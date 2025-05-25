AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-25

US media told: Blocking water flows will be an ‘act of war’

NNI Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, on Saturday warned that blocking water for a population of 250 million would be considered an act of war.

Speaking to the media in the US, Ambassador Sheikh emphasised that the Indus Waters Treaty does not allow for unilateral suspension, and there is no provision in the agreement for such action. He added that the international community would not support the use of water as a weapon.

The ambassador highlighted that the United States has played a significant role in the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and praised the American leadership’s efforts in easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan Army warns of long consequences if Indus waters stopped

He also said that US President Donald Trump is a proponent of peace, and Pakistan appreciates his efforts in advancing the resolution of the Kashmir issue, adding that Pakistan remains committed to a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He further said that provocative statements from Indian leadership are fuelling regional tensions and reflect the extremist Hindutva ideology. He added that India’s role in destabilising Balochistan is no secret to the world.

US Indus Water Treaty Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Indo Pak tensions Pak India war

Comments

200 characters

US media told: Blocking water flows will be an ‘act of war’

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories