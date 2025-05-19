AIRLINK 157.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.25%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FFL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.27%)
FLYNG 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.9%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
MLCF 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
OGDC 210.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.08%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
PPL 176.09 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.15%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.03%)
PTC 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.68%)
SEARL 86.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
SSGC 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
SYM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.25%)
TRG 63.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,788 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 37,843 Increased By 10.9 (0.03%)
KSE100 119,500 Decreased By -149.3 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,494 Decreased By -107.6 (-0.29%)
May 19, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

Pakistan Army warns of long consequences if Indus waters stopped

Published May 19, 2025

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani military warns that any Indian attempt to follow through on recent threats to cut Islamabad’s share of the Indus River water system would trigger consequences lasting for generations.

New Delhi unilaterally suspended a decades-old water-sharing agreement with Pakistan last month. Brokered by the World Bank, the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty has withstood multiple Indian-Pakistani wars. If India weaponizes water and blocks the flow of an Indus River tributary — vital to Pakistan’s food security — the military says it will act. “I hope that time doesn’t come, but it will be such actions that the world will see and the consequences of that we will fight for years and decades to come.

Nobody dares stop water from Pakistan,” Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, told Arab News. “It is some madman who can think that he can stop water of 240 million plus people of this country.”

Pakistan armed forces are professional armed forces and we adhere to the commitments that we make, and we follow in letter and spirit the instructions of the political government and the commitments that they hold, he said. “As far as Pakistan army is concerned, this ceasefire will hold easily and there have been confidence building measures in communication between both the sides,” he said.

“If any violation occurs, our response is always there ... but it is only directed at those posts and those positions from where the violations of the ceasefire happen. We never target the civilians. We never target any civil infrastructure,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said that despite damage to infrastructure, they remained active: “There are ways through which Pakistan Air Force immediately sets these bases operational — they are all operational.” He warned of a high potential for renewed conflict despite the ceasefire, as long as the core issue, Kashmir, remains unaddressed.

DG ISPR ISPR Indus River Pakistan armed forces Pakistani military water dispute Rivers in Pakistan Indus Waters Treaty IWT Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Pakistan water rights Indo Pak tensions Indus River water system

Comments

200 characters

