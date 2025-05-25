AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-25

Li says China and Indonesia will promote ‘true multilateralism’

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

SHANGHAI/JAKARTA: China’s Premier Li Qiang said on Saturday that China and Indonesia will promote “true multilateralism”, the official Xinhua news agency reported, as he landed in Jakarta on a two-day visit to Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

China has intensified engagement with countries in the region since US President Donald Trump announced hefty import tariffs on its global trading partners earlier this year.

Some levies have since been delayed, while China and the US agreed this month to pause some of their tariffs. Jakarta, whose biggest trading partner is China, has offered the US a number of concessions in a bid to soften tariffs against Indonesia.

At a business leaders’ event later on Saturday, at which Li was present, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto said relations between Beijing and Jakarta were key for regional stability, adding that Indonesia views China as an important partner in developing industry and technology.

He also praised China’s role in defending the interests of developing countries and its stand against “imperialism” and “colonialism.”

Prabowo and Li will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss how to strengthen Indonesia-China relations, Indonesian investment minister Rosan Roeslani said in a statement.

Following the visit to Jakarta, Li will travel to Malaysia to attend the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, Xinhua reported.

China indonesia Li Qiang

Comments

200 characters

Li says China and Indonesia will promote ‘true multilateralism’

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories