Gaza: JI calls for early action by govt, Muslim world

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, the Central Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has called for immediate and collective action from the government and the Muslim world against Israel to protect children in Gaza from starvation.

He made these remarks during a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, and reiterated them during a “Karachi Connect Social Media Meetup” organized by the JI Karachi Women’s Wing.

Hafiz Naeem highlighted the severe man-made devastation in Gaza, expressing deep grief over children facing starvation in the modern age. He criticized President Donald Trump for his complicity with the Israeli premier regarding the Gaza genocide.

He noted growing international opposition to Israeli actions, including protests in European Union countries and significant public disapproval in the United Kingdom. He urged Arab nations to align with “the right side of history” to avoid internal backlash.

The JI leader emphasized that the significance of the Pakistani military has increased following recent skirmishes, drawing parallels between Israel’s actions in Gaza and India’s in Kashmir. He urged the Pakistani military to intervene in Gaza, believing it would also aid the Kashmir cause.

He advocated for collective and unified action by the Muslim world against Israel.

In terms of public action, he announced that medics under the JI Karachi banner would march for Gaza on May 31, followed by a larger march in Hyderabad on June 1. He also reiterated the call for a continued boycott of Israeli products.

Addressing domestic concerns, the JI Central Chief proposed revising the tax regime to exempt individuals earning Rs120,000 per month or less, along with small-scale farmers, from taxation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025