AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-05-25

Israel’s new military offensive

Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

EDITORIAL: The ‘Never Again’ phrase associated with the Holocaust for long symbolised a universal commitment to prevent the kinds of systematic targeting and extermination to which the Nazis subjected European Jews and some other communities. Ironically, it is the Jewish state now doing the same onto the Palestinian people in Gaza as well as the occupied West Bank.

During the last 19 months of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza at least 53,573 Palestinians – too many of them children – have been killed and 121,688 others wounded whilst the enclave’s entire 2.2 million population remains trapped without access to food, water, fuel, and healthcare facilities (almost all hospitals have been bombed out).

Israel has now expanded its military assault on Gaza with increased bombardment by air and more troops on the ground. Prime Minister Netanyahu has openly said his aim is to take control of the entire enclave – through extermination and/or expulsion of Palestinians from their homeland.

The escalation with its unspeakable death and destruction has prompted widespread calls for restraint and accountability. Even Israel’s traditional European allies find it difficult to stand by it. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in parliament on Tuesday that he was “horrified by the escalation from Israel” and called for a ceasefire.

He also reiterated his government’s opposition to settlements in the occupied West Bank and demand for a “massively scaled up humanitarian assistance into Gaza” backed by suspension of free trade talks with Israel as well as further sanctions against Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy slammed “extremism” in some sections of Israel’s government adding, “we cannot stand by in the face of this new deterioration. It is incompatible with the principles that underpin our bilateral relationship”.

Nice words these, but the Foreign Secretary stopped short of saying anything about the sale of military equipment, including components of combat aircraft Israel uses to drop 2000 lb bombs on the Gaza people, making London complicit in the ongoing genocide.

Together with Britain, leaders of France and Canada have also “strongly opposed” the expansion of Israel’s military offensive in the besieged enclave, threatening to take “concrete actions” if it does not ease its onslaught and lift restriction on aid supplies. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot spoke of a growing call from some other countries to review a longstanding association agreement with Israel.

These are important developments. Moving forward, it remains to be seen how far the Europeans are willing to go to stop ethnic cleansing of Gaza and grave human rights abuses in the West Bank that the colonial settler state wants to take over to create ‘Greater Israel.’

In any event, the US is fully on board with Israel, even trying to make arrangements for Gaza Palestinians’ involuntary resettlement elsewhere in the region – a stark reminder that ‘Never Again’ no longer represents a commitment to stand against genocide and human rights abuses wherever they occur.

Of all the people, nonetheless, it was a former deputy chief of staff of Israel’s military, Yair Golan, who recently told a radio interviewer: “a sane country does not engage in combat against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not pursue goals of population expulsions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza war David Lammy

Comments

200 characters

Israel’s new military offensive

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories