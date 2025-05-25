Capacitor makers meet LCCI president to discuss challenges

LAHORE: A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Capacitors Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Saturday called on the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abuzar Shad to discuss key issues affecting the local capacitor manufacturing sector.

The delegation was led by LCCI Executive Committee Member Asif Khan. The delegation members Adeel Ejaz, Muhammad Ramzan, LCCI Executive Committee Members Khurram Lodhi, Karamat Ali Awan, Syed Salman Ali, Aamir Ali and Ahsan Shahid were also present.

The delegation informed the LCCI President a range of challenges currently facing the domestic capacitor industry. These included a heavy dependence on imported raw materials, rising production costs, lack of policy support from the government, complex import regulations and an absence of a localized technological framework.

Head of the delegation Asif Khan said that without immediate policy reforms, local manufacturers would continue to face serious disadvantages compared to international competitors.

The delegation members urged the LCCI to play a more proactive role in advocating for this critical industrial sector and to help create an enabling environment for local manufacturers. Specifically, the delegation requested the Chamber’s assistance in lobbying for reduced tariffs on capacitor components, simplified import procedures and the introduction of incentives for technology transfer and domestic production.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed solidarity with the capacitor industry and assured the delegation that the Lahore Chamber would raise these concerns at all relevant forums. He stressed the importance of reducing import dependency and strengthening local industries to stabilize Pakistan’s economy. He said that the capacitor manufacturing sector holds great promise and we are committed to supporting it. LCCI would take your genuine concerns to the relevant authorities and ensure that policies are introduced to protect and promote local manufacturers.

He further stated that boosting domestic manufacturing, improving ease of doing business and fostering innovation must be at the center of Pakistan’s industrial strategy. He proposed the formation of joint working group between LCCI and PCMA to continue dialogue, formulate practical recommendations and jointly work towards sustainable solutions.

