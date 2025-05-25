AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-25

‘Digital cattle market’ auctions conducted across Punjab

Itrat Bashir Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

LAHORE: The Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC), in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), conducted digital cattle market auctions across Punjab from May 21 to May 23; this initiative resulted in a record-breaking revenue of Rs 15.35 billion over three days.

According to PITB, this marks the first time in Punjab’s history that 112 cattle markets held auctions exclusively through a digital system, receiving over 2,788 bids. The Multan division led in revenue generation, contributing Rs 2.63 billion, followed by Lahore and Bahawalpur divisions with Rs 2.04 billion and Rs 2.02 billion, respectively.

This achievement aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision to modernize governance, enhance transparency, and promote economic growth through digital transformation.

Commenting on the success of the digital cattle auctions, PCMMDC Chairman Ibrahim Tariq Shafi stated that this unprecedented outcome reflects PCMMDC’s commitment to reforming the cattle trade sector through digital innovation. “From day one, our mission has been to eliminate inefficiencies, ensure full transparency, and optimize revenue collection.

With the strong support of PITB and the adoption of advanced digital tools, we have achieved these goals on an unprecedented scale. We are dedicated to continuing this transformation across all cattle markets in Punjab to guarantee ease, fairness, and sustainable growth for all stakeholders,” he added.

The auctions were executed using PITB’s e-Auction System, a state-of-the-art platform that facilitated end-to-end digital auctioning. Seamless and secure payments were processed through PayZen, PITB’s homegrown digital payment gateway, which ensured full transparency and real-time accountability in all transactions.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, during a progress review meeting, praised the collaboration and its results.

“The implementation of our e-Auction System and PayZen Payment Gateway in cattle markets has not only enhanced transparency but also produced measurable impacts on governance and revenue collection. This achievement emphasizes Punjab’s commitment to adopting technology for public welfare and economic reform.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz PITB PCMMDC Digital cattle market

Comments

200 characters

‘Digital cattle market’ auctions conducted across Punjab

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories