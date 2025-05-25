AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-25

EU brands just four countries as ‘high risk’ under deforestation law

Reuters Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

BRUSSELS: Commodities from just four countries will face the strictest checks under the European Union’s anti-deforestation law, with major forest nations including Brazil and Indonesia spared the toughest rules.

The European Commission said in an act published on Thursday that the law would categorise goods imported from Belarus, Myanmar, North Korea and Russia as having a “high risk” of fuelling deforestation. Countries including Brazil and Indonesia, which have historically had among the world’s highest rates of deforestation, will be labelled as “standard risk” - which means they will face lighter compliance checks on goods exported to Europe.

The world-first law will impose due diligence requirements on companies placing products including soy, beef, palm oil, timber, cocoa, coffee and chocolate onto the EU market. It has been staunchly opposed by countries including Brazil and Indonesia, who say it is burdensome and costly.

A key difference between the groups is that EU countries will be required to carry out compliance checks covering 9% of companies exporting from high-risk countries, 3% from standard-risk countries and 1% for low-risk countries. The United States was among the countries labelled as “low-risk”, meaning its companies must still collect information on their supply chains, but not assess and address deforestation risks.

Companies in high risk and standard risk countries will need to show when and where the commodities were produced and provide “verifiable” information that they were not grown on land deforested after 2020. Indonesia Palm Oil Association, GAPKI, said the EU should have branded the world’s largest palm oil exporter Indonesia as a low-risk country, along with the US, China, Thailand and Australia.

“The EU did not see Indonesia’s achievement in significantly reduced deforestation rate in recent years,” GAPKI secretary general Hadi Sugeng Wahyudiono said, adding that due diligence on shipments would increase cost and reduce palm oil’s competitiveness.

Campaigners criticised the EU decision to impose the strictest checks on only four nations, but said even lower-risk countries would face some, albeit simpler, due diligence obligations. “In practice, this shouldn’t undermine the power of this law to save forests,” said Giulia Bondi, campaigner at non-profit group Global Witness. Rainforest Foundation Norway (RFN) was less optimistic and urged the EU to strengthen controls.

“It is simply unbelievable that Brazil, responsible for 42% of tropical forest loss in 2024, more than a doubling since the previous year, is not rated as high risk,” said RFN director Toerris Jaeger, citing a recent report from Global Forest Watch. The Commission said it had labelled countries based on scientific evidence and data.

The EU law will apply from the end of 2025 for large companies, and from June 2026 for small firms. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 4% of a company’s turnover in an EU country.

European Union commodities

Comments

200 characters

EU brands just four countries as ‘high risk’ under deforestation law

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories