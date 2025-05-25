AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-25

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 24, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 25, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 25 May, 2025 02:42am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 24, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 25, 2025) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-31 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi           38-29 (°C) 01-00 (%)        40-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            37-28 (°C) 02-00 (%)        41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana           46-34 (°C) 00-00 (%)        48-35 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        45-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)        47-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      32-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        34-22 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          38-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%)        40-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta            36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        36-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        39-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-34 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-35 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:14 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:42 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

weather report weather forecasts pakisan Weather

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

Extra subsidy needs: MoF asks ministry to allocate Rs50bn for PD to secure TSG

Govt set to appoint new member for Nepra tribunal

Prohibited pacts: CCP issues cautionary notice

Political leadership, armed forces: Field Marshal hosts dinner

Reforms key to recovery, poverty reduction: WB

Next mission expected in H2: IMF says FY26 budget agreement talks will continue

Collection at manufacturing stage likely: Govt may scrap sugar FED in FY26 budget

Modi’s threat of water war serious disruption to regional peace, stability: Chinese scholar

NAB recovers, disburses Rs88bn in Q1

IWT suspension not acceptable: minister

Read more stories