Pakistan

Social media platform X hit by global outage, PTA confirms

BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 08:41pm

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a widespread outage on Saturday, affecting users in Pakistan and multiple other countries, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed.

This marks the second major disruption in recent days, following a similar incident on May 22.

Musk blames X outage on cyberattack

The PTA confirmed that the issue is global and not linked to any technical faults in Pakistan’s internet infrastructure.

“All other internet services across the country remain fully functional,” it said.

Independent internet monitor NetBlocks also reported that the outages being experienced by ‘X’ are international in nature and not related to any country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

The authority assured users that it is “continuing to monitor the situation and will keep the public informed of any significant updates.”

