Kohli-Rohit retirements ‘personal call’, says India selector

MUMBAI: The Test retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were personal calls that have opened up opportunities in Indian cricket, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Saturday.

Top-order batter Shubman Gill has been chosen to succeed Rohit as India’s Test captain, starting with the all-important five-Test tour of England in June and July.

Rohit and Kohli called time on their Test careers within the space of six days this month, adding to the void after veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the five-day format late last year.

“When guys like that retire, it’s always going to be big holes to fill,” Agarkar told reporters in Mumbai after he announced the team for the England series.

“Those three guys are stalwarts of our cricket. It’s always difficult. One way of looking at it is, it’s an opportunity for someone else. They’ve left a legacy behind.”

Former fast bowler Agarkar said Kohli had “reached out in early April” to say that he wanted to finish.

“We’ve seen him give 200 percent to every ball that he plays,” he said.

“If he can’t keep up to the standards that he’s set himself over the years, how good he’s been, maybe it was time for him.”

Kohli, like Rohit, announced his exit on Instagram, with media speculating that the former captain was forced into making the call by the Indian management.

Kohli, one of the best batters of his generation, a hero to millions of Indians and one of the top stars in world sport, scored 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85.

“That’s why I think we’ve got to show them the respect that they want,” said Agarkar, adding that “speculating too many things” was not right.

“Even if you’re going to pick someone and not pick somebody, you’re not going to ask that guy to retire”, he said.