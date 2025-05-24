AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Field Marshal hosts dinner saluting political leadership, armed forces, national resilience

BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 06:00pm

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), hosted a high-profile dinner to honour Pakistan’s political leadership, the Armed Forces, and the people for their unwavering resolve during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The event brought together the country’s top civil and military leadership, celebrating unity and resilience in the face of adversity, the military’s media wing said.

“The distinguished gathering was graced by the Honourable President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari; the Honourable Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister; Chairman Senate; Speaker National Assembly; Federal Ministers; Governors; Chief Ministers; Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Chief of Air & Naval Staff; senior leadership of major political parties; high-ranking government officials; and senior officers from the three Services,” the ISPR said.

Tribute paid to Field Marshal Asim Munir

It said the participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured operational success in Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

He further acknowledged the unwavering role of Pakistani youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a ‘steel wall’ against malign propaganda.

The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict.

The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion.

