X says working to resolve issues from yesterday’s data centre outage

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said it was working to resolve issues with various services that continued for a second day on Saturday.

“We’re still experiencing issues from yesterday’s data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features,” the platform said in a post on X.

“Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience—updates soon,” it said.

The development comes a day after the platform said it was aware that some of its users were experiencing performance issues on the platform on Friday.

“We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” it said then.