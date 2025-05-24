AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

X says working to resolve issues from yesterday’s data centre outage

BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2025 04:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said it was working to resolve issues with various services that continued for a second day on Saturday.

“We’re still experiencing issues from yesterday’s data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features,” the platform said in a post on X.

“Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience—updates soon,” it said.

The development comes a day after the platform said it was aware that some of its users were experiencing performance issues on the platform on Friday.

“We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” it said then.

social media platforms X outage Twitter outage X data center outage

Comments

200 characters

X says working to resolve issues from yesterday’s data centre outage

Pakistan budget 2025-26: expenditure likely to fall by massive Rs2 trillion, says report

Pakistan budget 2025-26: Rs2.8 trillion defence budget proposed citing ‘war-like situation’ with India

Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,100 in Pakistan

Field Marshal hosts dinner saluting political leadership, armed forces, national resilience

NAB recovers, disburses over Rs88bn during 1st quarter of 2025

Trump expands Apple tariff threat to all smartphones

PM Shehbaz to visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30

Restrictive trade practices may attract Rs75 million fine, says CCP

PTC says textile sector can add $3–4bn in export earnings

Read more stories