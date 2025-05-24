PTC says textile sector can add $3–4bn in export earnings

The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC), a not-for-profit research and advocacy platform, says that the industry could immediately contribute $3-4 billion in annual exports, in line with the vision and policies of the federal government, if an enabling environment is provided.

The remarks were by PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar during his meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

The PTC delegation also included Asif Tata (Chairman, Naveena Group) and CEO Muhammad H. Shafqaat, read a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The meeting focused on tariff and tax rationalisation, energy pricing, green investments, and other policy interventions needed for competitiveness, sustainability and growth of the textiles and apparel sector.

During the meeting, the commerce minister assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to supporting the export sectors in the upcoming federal budget. “We are working towards regional tariff parity,” Jam Kamal stated.

The minister informed that a committee, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, has been constituted to develop a sustainable framework for tariff rationalisation.

“We must strike a balance—reductions will come with time, however, the government is committed to supporting industrial growth,” he noted.

Specific matters such as the regionally competitive energy tariffs, effective utilisation of the Export Development Fund, and the immediate clearance of claims under government support schemes were discussed.

The PTC also recommended the introduction of Green Credit Schemes to help the sector meet international sustainability requirements and scale up the efforts towards industrial decarbonization.

The delegation highlighted that much of the industry is already shifting to alternative renewable energy sources such as solar, biomass and wind, and the government support remains vital to maintain momentum.

Kamal reiterated the government’s resolve to align economic policy with the needs of exporters and underscored the urgency of reforms. “Let the formal industry grow, invest and spur industrial growth. That’s how the economy thrives.”