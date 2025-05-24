AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-24

FY26 budget on June 10

Obaid Abrar Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government will present its budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Khurram Schehzad, the finance minister’s adviser, said on Friday.

He wrote in a post on X, “The Federal Budget for FY 2025–26 of Pakistan will be presented on June 10, 2025”.

“The Pakistan Economic Survey 2024–25 will be released a day before the Federal Budget, on June 9, 2025,” Schehzad said.

Earlier it was expected that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the budget in National Assembly on June 2, before Eidul Adha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

