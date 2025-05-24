AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Bilawal seeks PM’s guidance on how to promote Pakistan’s stance

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for tapping him to lead a high-powered diplomatic charm offensive team across Western capitals to counter India’s “disinformation barrage” following recent clashes between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Ahead of his trip, Bilawal teamed up with his star squad – media whiz and ex-envoy Sherry Rehman plus the ever-poised Hina Rabbani Khar – to drop by the Prime Minister’s Office to thank the prime minister and get the inside scoop on how to best blow the lid off India’s latest political theatrics.

To counter India’s propaganda following a fragile US-brokered ceasefire between the nuclear-armed rivals, Prime Minister Sharif tapped articulate Bilawal to lead a high-profile diplomatic team aimed at reshaping the global narrative after recent clashes and dogfights.

Deemed a “diplomatic mission critical” operation by insiders, the entourage is packed with political heavy hitters – including not one, not two, but three ex-foreign ministers: Bilawal himself, seasoned diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani, and Hina Rabbani Khar. Also tagging along: Pakistan’s former envoy to the US Sherry Rehman. On deck: climate czar Dr Musadik Malik, ex-defense minister Khurram Dastgir, the flamboyant ex-foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua, and rising “diplomat” Faisal Subzwari.

The mission, comprising the carefully selected group of seasoned diplomats and political figures, is set to visit key Western capitals – London, Washington, Paris, and Brussels – to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional tensions and what officials call is India’s provocative agenda aimed at destabilising peace in South Asia.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and veteran diplomat Tariq Fatemi.

However, sources said that Fatemi is reportedly frustrated after being sidelined from the team led by Bilawal, despite his repeated requests to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for inclusion.

APP adds: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to seek guidance for highlighting Pakistan’s position in important world capitals and putting Indian aggression and provocative agenda before the global community.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him in this national diplomatic task and entrusting him with the leadership of the Pakistani delegation.

“I hope that under your leadership, this delegation will present Pakistan’s position and narrative to the world in a comprehensive and effective manner,” the prime minister said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

