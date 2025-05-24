AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-24

Bank holiday on 28th

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

