Bank holiday on 28th

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 22
|
282.13
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 22
|
281.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 23
|
143.32
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 23
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 23
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / May 23
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 22
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 22
|
5,842.01
|
Nasdaq / May 22
|
18,925.73
|
Dow Jones / May 22
|
41,859.09
|
India Sensex / May 23
|
81,751.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 23
|
37,160.47
|
Hang Seng / May 23
|
23,601.26
|
FTSE 100 / May 23
|
8,777.06
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 23
|
24,139.82
|
France CAC40 / May 23
|
7,868.92
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 22
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 22
|
297,925
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 23
|
60.71
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 23
|
3,327.60
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 23
|
65.95
|
Petrol/Litre / May 24
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 24
|
254.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Askari Life Assur. / May 23
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.84
▲ 1 (20.66%)
|
First Dawood Prop. / May 23
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
2.60
▲ 0.35 (15.56%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 23
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.32
▲ 1 (13.66%)
|
Media Times Ltd / May 23
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
2.05
▲ 0.22 (12.02%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 23
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.75
▲ 0.96 (10.92%)
|
Sally Textile / May 23
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
11.17
▲ 1.02 (10.05%)
|
AKD Securities / May 23
AKD Securities Limited(AKDSL)
|
26.03
▲ 2.37 (10.02%)
|
Shadab Textile / May 23
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
35.29
▲ 3.21 (10.01%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / May 23
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
14.40
▲ 1.31 (10.01%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / May 23
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
51.88
▲ 4.72 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Hala Enterprise / May 23
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
18.19
▼ -2.02 (-10%)
|
Mandviwala / May 23
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
15.75
▼ -1.75 (-10%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 23
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
15.53
▼ -1.72 (-9.97%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / May 23
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
10.21
▼ -1.13 (-9.96%)
|
Sana Ind / May 23
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
24.40
▼ -2.59 (-9.6%)
|
Elahi Cotton / May 23
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
132.30
▼ -13.72 (-9.4%)
|
Punjab Oil / May 23
Punjab Oil Mills Limited(POML)
|
273
▼ -27.39 (-9.12%)
|
GOC (Pak) / May 23
GOC (Pak) Limited.(GOC)
|
67.01
▼ -6.71 (-9.1%)
|
Shadman Cotton / May 23
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
29
▼ -2.9 (-9.09%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / May 23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
275
▼ -25.77 (-8.57%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Big Bird Foods / May 23
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
30,240,292
▲ 1.38
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
18,932,770
▼ -0.02
|
Descon Oxychem / May 23
Descon Oxychem Limited(DOL)
|
15,987,975
▲ 1.51
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 23
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
13,449,376
▲ 0.68
|
Ghani Global Holding / May 23
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
11,309,753
▼ -1.09
|
P.T.C.L. / May 23
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
10,224,771
▲ 0.66
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
10,014,453
▲ 0
|
Frieslandcampina / May 23
Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited(FCEPL)
|
9,250,056
▲ 5.6
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
9,186,616
▼ -0.25
|
Pak Refinery / May 23
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,785,346
▲ 0.15
Comments