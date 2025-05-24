Tobacco exports surpasses $100m

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan’s tobacco exports have surpassed the US$100 million, signaling a notable boost in the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The minister during a meeting with a delegation from Philip Morris International, issued directives for the early issuance of the Minimum Indicative Price (MIP) notification, emphasising that timely administrative decisions are crucial to prevent financial uncertainty for farmers and exporters.

During the meeting, they also discussed various issues related to the tobacco sector, including export performance, regulatory challenges, and future prospects.

Hussain reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring a predictable and efficient regulatory process that supports agricultural industries and protects the interests of growers. He emphasised that agriculture-linked sectors such as tobacco play a critical role in employment, rural development, and foreign exchange earnings.

The minister said that the role of multinational corporations operating responsibly within Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework and contributing positively to national development.

He stressed the importance of maintaining centralised oversight at the federal level to ensure coherence in policymaking and to avoid regulatory fragmentation, which can hinder sectoral growth.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will continue to work proactively with all stakeholders to promote a stable, investment-friendly environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025