AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Impact-based weather alert: Showers, thunder, winds & dust storms in Punjab, Islamabad & KPK likely

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an impact-based weather alert predicting isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms over the next 12 to 36 hours in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab and Islamabad, the affected areas may include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, and adjoining regions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated rainfall, windstorm, thunderstorm, and dust storm are expected in different parts of the province including Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, and surrounding areas over the next 12 to 36 hours.

These weather conditions are likely to bring temporary relief from the prevailing heatwave. However, strong winds and thunderstorms may uproot weak trees and cause temporary power outages. Dust storms may damage fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure. Reduced visibility during storms may increase the risk of road accidents.

The NDMA advises the public to avoid trees, billboards, and other unstable structures during storms. Park vehicles in secure, covered locations and minimise outdoor movement. To stay informed about the latest weather updates before traveling, download and use the "Pak NDMA Alert App."

The NDMA is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely response and public safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA weather weather alert pakistan weather thunderstorms National Emergencies Operation Centre Dust storms windstorms

Comments

200 characters

Impact-based weather alert: Showers, thunder, winds & dust storms in Punjab, Islamabad & KPK likely

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories