Impact-based weather alert: Showers, thunder, winds & dust storms in Punjab, Islamabad & KPK likely

ISLAMABAD: National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an impact-based weather alert predicting isolated showers, thunderstorms, windstorms, and dust storms over the next 12 to 36 hours in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab and Islamabad, the affected areas may include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Narowal, and adjoining regions.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, isolated rainfall, windstorm, thunderstorm, and dust storm are expected in different parts of the province including Chitral, Battagram, Kohistan, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, and surrounding areas over the next 12 to 36 hours.

These weather conditions are likely to bring temporary relief from the prevailing heatwave. However, strong winds and thunderstorms may uproot weak trees and cause temporary power outages. Dust storms may damage fragile structures, rooftops, vehicles, and electrical infrastructure. Reduced visibility during storms may increase the risk of road accidents.

The NDMA advises the public to avoid trees, billboards, and other unstable structures during storms. Park vehicles in secure, covered locations and minimise outdoor movement. To stay informed about the latest weather updates before traveling, download and use the "Pak NDMA Alert App."

The NDMA is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant departments to ensure timely response and public safety.

