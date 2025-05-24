AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Meeting of Cement & Clinker Export Task Force held

Press Release Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:40am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s cement and clinker exports, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan, convened an important meeting of the Cement and Clinker Export Task Force, said a press release issued on Friday.

The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive strategy to boost cement sector exports and address existing challenges.

The government and industry representatives committed to working collaboratively to improve the export competitiveness of the cement sector. Key obstacles discussed included axle load tax, storage issues, congestion at ports, and railway connectivity.

Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasised the government’s full support for the cement industry to overcome export barriers, stating, “The government will provide complete backing to the cement industry to facilitate and increase exports.”

He called on all related institutions to join hands and work in coordination to find effective solutions to these challenges, highlighting that “cooperation and harmony among all stakeholders are essential for progress.”

To strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global cement market, the Special Assistant stressed the need for a united and continuous effort, saying, “We must work day and night to enhance the global competitiveness of our cement.”

Further, Haroon Akhtar Khan directed the formation of sub-committees within the task force and assigned them new responsibilities to accelerate the implementation of export promotion strategies.

The Ministry of Industries and Production remains committed to supporting the cement sector as it strives to increase its footprint in international markets and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

