Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

IMC signs MoU with DIL

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:45am

KARACHI: The Indus Motor Company (IMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Development in Literacy (DIL), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to community development through education. This collaboration is a part of IMC’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Concern Beyond Cars,” which focuses on creating long-term impact beyond the automotive sector.

Under this partnership, the IMC has adopted DIL’s Malir Campus in Karachi, aiming to uplift the learning environment for over 600 students by enhancing access to quality education, modern infrastructure, and digital resources. The initiative will also work toward building a sustainable alumni network, empowering students well beyond their school years.

Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO of Indus Motor Company, emphasized the transformative potential of education: “Education is the most powerful investment we can make in the future of our nation. At IMC, we believe that every child — regardless of background — deserves access to learning opportunities that unlock their full potential. Our partnership with DIL reflects our vision of an empowered, self-sustaining Pakistan.”

This initiative contributes to IMC’s strategic commitment to significantly increase its education sector investment in 2025, with a focus on long-term, scalable impact.

Jamali further added, “Our efforts under 'Concern Beyond Cars' are not new. We are proud of our longstanding educational partnerships with organizations like The Citizens Foundation (through the Toyota Goth Education Programme), Deaf Reach for inclusive education, and Markhor, which develops leadership skills among youth. Each of these efforts is a step towards building a more educated and resilient society.”

The Concern Beyond Cars programme reflects Toyota’s global ethos of using business as a force for good — by uplifting communities, supporting education, promoting sustainability, and shaping a better tomorrow.

