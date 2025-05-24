AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Heart patients: PIC Lahore delivers drugs worth Rs130m

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab’s Project for home delivery of medicine to heart patients is successfully in progress and the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, (PIC), Lahore, had delivered medicines worth Rs. 130 million to over 60 thousand heart patients during the last six months.

Dr. Muhammad Amir Rafique Butt, Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) said on Friday that the patients are being provided with quality medicines free of cost for three months. Medicines are being dispatched to an average of 800 patients daily at their doorstep. The cost of a parcel of medicines is Rs. 2200, he revealed.

It may be noted that a special post office has also been set up at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to deliver medicines to patients’ homes. As a result of the home delivery project, patients have been relieved of waiting in long queues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Institute of Cardiology PIC Lahore Heart patients Dr. Muhammad Amir Rafique Butt

