Gold prices surge

Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Gold prices made a strong recovery on Friday, depicting a sharp rise in the global market, again surpassing $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

The world bullion market regained a significant ground, rising by $35 to $3,326 per ounce that raised the local gold rates by Rs3,500 per tola and Rs3,000 per 10 grams.

The surge spurred the total value of the precious metal to Rs351,000 per tola and Rs300,925 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

Domestic silver prices further grew by Rs38 and Rs33, reaching Rs3,466 per tola and Rs2,971 per 10 grams, respectively, while global silver prices were trading at slightly over $33 per ounce, the association added.

It is important to note that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those established by the association.

