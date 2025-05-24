British economist meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced approach across financial, revenue, and production policies to foster business development.

Talking to British economist Prof Dr Stephen Durkin who called on him, Sharif shed light on the country’s economic policies and the need for reforms aimed at boosting exports and overall economic growth.

“In previous decades, Pakistani goods enjoyed strong demand worldwide, placing Pakistan among major exporting nations. We are determined to restore Pakistan to that position,” he said.

