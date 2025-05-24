AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass inaugurated: PM praises armed forces for registering ‘momentous’ victory

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday pointed out that Pakistan’s armed forces dealt a “crushing defeat” to India during recent clashes earlier this month, attributing the military success to national unity and divine intervention.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass, Sharif praised the armed forces for what he described as a “momentous” victory over India on 10th May, saying it was a triumph “the enemy will remember until the doomsday.”

“This victory is a special blessing from Almighty Allah and a reflection of the unity and resolve of our nation,” the prime minister said. “Our glorious history of solidarity will be etched in the enemy’s memory forever.”

The remarks came as Sharif opened the newly completed infrastructure project in the capital, aimed at improving traffic flow between Islamabad and nearby Murree.

The Jinnah Square underpass, which spans approximately 479 metres and features three traffic lanes, was completed in a record 35 days.

The prime minister described the project as a “nationally beneficial initiative” that would reduce congestion and fuel consumption, and benefit not just the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but the entire country.

Sharif also commended the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the contractors, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for completing the project ahead of schedule.

He urged city planners to maintain the momentum and continue developing Islamabad’s infrastructure and urban landscape.

Interior Minister Naqvi, addressing the ceremony, said no compromises had been made on construction quality despite the compressed timeline.

He noted that additional work, including landscaping and horticulture, was still under way.

“This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that an underpass of this scale has been completed in just 35 days,” Naqvi said. “We aimed at minimising inconvenience to citizens while maintaining the highest construction standards.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan’s armed forces Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass

Comments

200 characters

Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass inaugurated: PM praises armed forces for registering ‘momentous’ victory

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories