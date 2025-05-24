Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass inaugurated: PM praises armed forces for registering ‘momentous’ victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday pointed out that Pakistan’s armed forces dealt a “crushing defeat” to India during recent clashes earlier this month, attributing the military success to national unity and divine intervention.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass, Sharif praised the armed forces for what he described as a “momentous” victory over India on 10th May, saying it was a triumph “the enemy will remember until the doomsday.”

“This victory is a special blessing from Almighty Allah and a reflection of the unity and resolve of our nation,” the prime minister said. “Our glorious history of solidarity will be etched in the enemy’s memory forever.”

The remarks came as Sharif opened the newly completed infrastructure project in the capital, aimed at improving traffic flow between Islamabad and nearby Murree.

The Jinnah Square underpass, which spans approximately 479 metres and features three traffic lanes, was completed in a record 35 days.

The prime minister described the project as a “nationally beneficial initiative” that would reduce congestion and fuel consumption, and benefit not just the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but the entire country.

Sharif also commended the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the contractors, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for completing the project ahead of schedule.

He urged city planners to maintain the momentum and continue developing Islamabad’s infrastructure and urban landscape.

Interior Minister Naqvi, addressing the ceremony, said no compromises had been made on construction quality despite the compressed timeline.

He noted that additional work, including landscaping and horticulture, was still under way.

“This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that an underpass of this scale has been completed in just 35 days,” Naqvi said. “We aimed at minimising inconvenience to citizens while maintaining the highest construction standards.”

