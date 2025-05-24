Steel in the soul of friendship

EDITORIAL: There are few bilateral relationships in the modern world as enduring — and as resolutely unflinching — as the one between Pakistan and China. As both nations celebrated the 74th anniversary of diplomatic ties this week, it was hard to miss the symbolism. This isn’t just about polite protocol or ceremonial flags; this is about a friendship tested by history, tempered in crisis, and forged, to borrow the often used but never-exaggerated phrase, in iron.

On 1st October 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong announced the founding of the People’s Republic of China and Pakistan was among the first countries to recognise the People’s Republic of China on January 1950. That decision, bold for its time and geopolitically astute, was the beginning of a relationship that would later come to define both countries’ global postures.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries established on 21st May 1951. In the Cold War’s darkest hours, Pakistan played a central role in helping China break through its diplomatic isolation — most notably by arranging the historic visit of Henry Kissinger to Beijing in 1971, which paved the way for US-China rapprochement. That singular act showed Islamabad’s ability to think beyond its own borders, positioning itself not only as China’s friend, but as its connector to the world.

Beijing has not forgotten. In the decades since, China has returned the favour many times over. From steady diplomatic backing at multilateral forums to long-term economic investment, the China-Pakistan relationship has moved from principle to practice, from symbolic solidarity to tangible gains. At every strategic inflection point — from Pakistan’s nuclear tests to its evolving counterterrorism landscape — China has offered unwavering support. It’s a record very few other countries, if any, can claim.

The current phase of this friendship is no less consequential. If history built the foundation, it is the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that has built the superstructure. Launched in 2015 under the umbrella of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC is not merely a collection of roads, ports, and power plants — it is the architectural blueprint of Pakistan’s future. From the blazing lights of Gwadar to the highways snaking through Balochistan, from Special Economic Zones to cutting-edge energy projects, CPEC is modern development with strategic purpose.

It would be simplistic to call CPEC just an infrastructure programme. It is Pakistan’s most comprehensive national transformation project in decades. The new Gwadar International Airport, the year-round opening of the Khunjerab Pass, the commitment to support livelihood projects and emerging sectors like mining and clean energy — this isn’t about aid. It’s about shared prosperity. And for once, it’s being done without the conditionality and condescension that often accompany assistance from other quarters of the globe.

China’s support also extends beyond steel and concrete. In moments of military tension, especially during recent hostilities with India, Beijing stood firmly by Islamabad, reminding the region — and the world — that strategic partnerships are not only built in peace, but proven in crisis. At a time when many countries recalibrate friendships based on convenience or compliance, China’s constancy deserves special note.

There is, of course, work still to be done. The CPEC vision will only deliver fully if it is matched by local governance that ensures transparency, protects workers — especially Chinese engineers and technicians operating in restive areas — and maximises spillover benefits for Pakistan’s broader economy. Security, especially in Balochistan, remains a concern. But those are challenges to be managed, not reasons to falter.

What sets this friendship apart is its sincerity. There’s little of the forced public affection that marks many other so-called alliances. China and Pakistan do not flatter each other with platitudes; they walk the walk—quietly, efficiently, often in defiance of shifting global winds.

This week’s cultural event, aptly themed “Tea for Harmony,” captured the essence of the relationship. In a world increasingly defined by transactionalism and performative diplomacy, the Pakistan-China bond remains refreshingly free of drama and posturing. It is steady, purposeful, and deeply rooted. For a country like Pakistan, often navigating a volatile regional and global landscape, such reliability is not just comforting — it’s strategic.

Seventy-four years on, this is more than a friendship. It is an anchor. An iron-clad alliance not just of states, but of shared destinies. And in a world rusting with rivalries, that is worth celebrating.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025