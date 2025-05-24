India’s proxy war and the blood of our innocent children

On May 21, 2025, Pakistan woke up to yet another unspeakable tragedy. A suicide bomber targeted a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan—killing four innocent children and injuring dozens more. This was not just an act of terrorism—it was a barbaric assault on the very soul of our nation. And it carries all the hallmarks of India’s long-standing strategy: bleeding Pakistan through cowardly proxies like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

India, having faced humiliation on the battlefield, is now resorting to the most despicable form of vengeance — targeting unarmed, defenseless schoolchildren. Their failure in conventional confrontation has exposed their true face. The BLA, a foreign-funded militant proxy, is being used to destabilize our region and claim innocent lives. Let there be no doubt: the nexus between Indian agencies and these mercenary terrorists is well-documented, undeniable, and beyond the shadow of doubt.

This attack is not an isolated incident — it is a continuation of India’s well-planned hybrid war. A war has seen bombings, sabotage, disinformation, and psychological warfare. But now, their desperation has reached a new low: murdering children to make a statement.

Pakistan will not be provoked into reckless retaliation. But we will not forget. And we will not forgive.

The blood of our children is sacred. It will not be spilled in vain. Those who orchestrated this act — whether they sat in the shadows of New Delhi or acted through rented insurgents—must know: there will be a price.

To our enemy: you may plant bombs, but you cannot shake our resolve. You may hide behind proxies, but your fingerprints are on every act of terror. And while your cowardice writes headlines today, our justice will write history tomorrow.

Pakistan stands united. We will defend every inch of our land and every child of our soil. The Indian dream of subverting Pakistan through terrorism will fail — just as it failed in war.

We owe this to our fallen children. We owe it to their families. And we owe it to our future.

Fazal Karim Dadabhoy (Karachi)

