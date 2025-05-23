AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
TSX inches lower as Trump reignites tariff worries

Reuters Published May 23, 2025

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Friday, tracking global peers, amid renewed trade tensions sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s recommendation of 50% tariffs on European Union imports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.13% at 25,821.36 points and set for its first weekly decline in seven weeks.

Global equities tumbled after Trump recommended tariffs on goods from the EU starting on June 1.

“It seems his (Trump) focus is turning towards the eurozone and less towards Canada now … Canadian indices are in positive territory on the year … so we’re doing quite well, relatively,” said Shiraz Ahmed, senior portfolio manager at Raymond James Ltd.

“The challenge is, it’s a very dynamic environment that continues to change on a daily basis,” he said.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax and spending bill, raising concerns about worsening fiscal outlook in the world’s biggest economy; the bill now heads to the Senate for approval.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that he expected second-quarter growth to be “quite a bit weaker” than the first quarter, and that it could be worse in subsequent quarters if the uncertainty around U.S. tariffs continued.

The central bank last month forecast annualized first-quarter GDP would be 1.8% but did not give any other projections, citing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy.

Statistics Canada will release the first-quarter GDP data on May 30, a week before the central bank’s next interest rate decision.

On TSX, information and technology and healthcare stocks fell 1.1% and 1.2% respectively on Friday.

Metal miners’ shares gained 0.8% as gold prices rose 1%.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

