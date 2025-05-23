Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes log sixth straight week of gains

Dubai’s main share index and Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index logged its sixth straight weekly gain, each closing the week 0.12% higher.

On Friday, Dubai’s main share index closed up 0.21% while Abu Dhabi’s benchmark was flat.

Dubai’s benchmark index surged to a record high last Friday and continued its upward momentum earlier this week, fuelled by wave of business agreements between the U.S. and the UAE announced during President Donald Trump’s recent Gulf tour.

------------------------------------ ABU DHABI was flat at 9,665.34 DUBAI up 0.21% to 5,464.16 ------------------------------------