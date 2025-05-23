AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia and Bahrain in advanced talks over LNG supply deal

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 05:22pm

LONDON: Russia is in advanced talks with Bahrain over a three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreement under which Moscow would supply the Gulf kingdom with 1.5 million metric tons of the fuel, according to three sources close to the matter.

The prospective deal would be the first of its kind between the countries and continues the expansion of Russia’s reach in global energy markets and LNG competition with the United States.

Russia, the world’s fourth-largest LNG producer behind the United States, Qatar and Australia, is striving to enter the top three global LNG exporters and plans to produce 100 million tons per annum (mtpa) of the super-chilled gas in the medium term.

Home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Bahrain is seeking to increase LNG imports to meet a gas shortage amid peak summer energy demand for air-conditioning. Last month the kingdom received its first LNG cargo in six years.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment, Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, this week to discuss the purchase of 1.5 million tons, or 20 LNG cargoes, per year for three years, the sources said.

Russia’s LNG exports down 4.6% y/y in January-April, data shows

“Talks are at an advanced stage and the deal is expected to be concluded soon,” one of the sources said.

Volumes are expected to come from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant, in which Russia’s largest LNG producer, Novatek, holds a majority stake.

Novatek and Bahrain’s government communications office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

LNG Russia Bahrain LNG prices LNG imports LNG export Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Russia and Bahrain in advanced talks over LNG supply deal

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories