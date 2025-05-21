At least four children killed in Khuzdar school bus attack

At least four children were killed on Wednesday and several other individuals were injured when a school bus was targeted in a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, APP reported.

“The bus was on its way to a school in an army cantonment,” Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, told Reuters.

Around 40 students were in the bus that was headed to an army-run school, when the blast took place, Iqbal said, adding that several were injured in the incident.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the “explosion inside the bus near Khuzdar Zero Point”.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the children, and extended his condolences to their families.

“The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency,” Naqvi said.