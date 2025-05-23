AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CPHL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.2%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.2%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.39%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.24%)
PACE 5.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
POWER 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.96%)
PPL 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.78%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PTC 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
SEARL 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
SSGC 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TRG 62.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,744 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.19%)
BR30 37,499 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit world’s third highest peak

  • With Kanchenjunga (8,586m) she has completed 12 of world's 14 highest peaks
BR Life & Style Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 04:10pm
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Naila Kiani makes history as the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Kanchenjunga (8,586m) – the world’s third-highest mountain situated in Nepal, and completing 12 of the world’s 14 highest peaks, her team announced on Instagram on Friday.

In a joint post with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Kiani announced her latest success. With this climb, she is two summits away from joining an elite group of just 17 women in the world to have completed all 14 eight-thousanders.

“This summit is not just a personal milestone,” Kiani said in a statement during her descent. “It’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think.”

Naila Kiani becomes second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

The expedition was supported by the BARD Foundation, an initiative of Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood aimed at supporting Pakistani talent.

“Her courage, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence embody everything we believe in,” the foundation wrote in an accompanying post.

Kiyani is based in Dubai and is a former banker-turned-professional mountaineer. In an earlier interview with Business Recorder, she had mentioned her intent to scale all of the world’s highest peaks.

In an earlier post detailing her journey, she said, “Climbing Kanchenjunga has been an incredibly difficult expedition and a harsh reminder of how hard it is to climb mountains over 8,000m.”

In 2023 alone, Naila scaled seven of the 14 highest mountains in the world.

Mount Kanchenjunga Naila Kiani

Comments

200 characters

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit world’s third highest peak

Govt vows decisive action against ‘India-sponsored’ terrorists after Khuzdar attack

Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian flights by one month

India to push for international financial measures against Pakistan, source says

Trump warns Apple of 25% tariffs if iPhones not made in US

Pakistan to offer US firms concessions on mining investment in tariff talks, says minister

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Economist urges depoliticisation of NFC award, proposes new formula

Rupee slightly improves against US dollar

Read more stories