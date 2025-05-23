AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

US Treasury unveils plan to end production of penny coin

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 02:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The federal government is winding down production of the penny coin following a bipartisan effort to nix the lowest-denomination of U.S. currency over cost concerns, according to a plan outlined by the Treasury Department on Thursday.

The department placed its final order for blank pennies in May, it said in a statement. It expects to stop putting new pennies into circulation by early 2026.

President Donald Trump in February directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cease production of the coin. Trump has described spending on penny minting as “wasteful.”

In recent weeks, Republican and Democratic lawmakers introduced separate bills in the House of Representatives and the Senate calling for an end to penny production.

The change means that businesses will have to start rounding the prices of cash transactions up or down to the nearest five-cent nickel as the number of pennies in circulation dwindles.

The Treasury’s penny phase-out plan was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the details of which were confirmed to Reuters by a department spokesperson.

The cost of producing the penny has risen from 1.3 cents per coin to 3.69 cents over the past 10 years, according to the Treasury. It said stopping production will lead to immediate annual savings of $56 million.

The penny was first issued by the government in 1793. Since 1909, the profile of President Abraham Lincoln has adorned the obverse side of the coin that is made of zinc and copper.

Americans have debated for years whether the penny should be dropped from the line-up of American currency.

Supporters of the penny argue it helps keep consumer prices down and is a source of income to charities. For its critics, the coin is a nuisance that ends up being discarded in drawers, ash trays and piggy banks.

There are around 114 billion pennies currently in circulation in the U.S., according to the Treasury.

US Treasury

Comments

200 characters

US Treasury unveils plan to end production of penny coin

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories