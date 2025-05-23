AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2025 01:16pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said it will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 28, 2025 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer”, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the federal government declared a public holiday on account of Youm-e-Takbeer, which is observed on May 28 every year to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The establishment division also issued a notification in this regard. A day earlier, the Sindh government also announced a holiday on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

