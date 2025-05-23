AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper edges higher as dollar weakens

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:53am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices in London edged higher on Friday, supported by a softer dollar and poised for weekly gains, although the upside was limited due to persisting uncertainty over US tariffs.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.2% at $9,516 a metric ton, as of 0334 GMT.

It rose 0.7% so far this week.

The US dollar was soft on Friday and is set to log its first weekly drop in five weeks against the euro and the yen, making greenback-priced commodities more attractive for buyers using other currencies.

The weakness in the dollar has been exacerbated by worries over the United States’ worsening fiscal health, sending investors scurrying for safe havens.

Last week, the US and China agreed to reduce tit-for-tat tariffs and implement a 90-day pause on actions, but there is no clarity on what will follow after the temporary truce.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

“There are uncertainties lingering around what will happen after the 90-day truce,” said ANZ Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari.

“Market will consolidate in the current range around $9,400-$9,500 a metric ton. And, once we start seeing slowdown of copper imports into the US that will pull down prices a bit.”

Among other London metals, aluminium was up 0.2% at $2,462 a ton, zinc firmed 0.2% to $2,702, lead added 0.5% to $1,980 and nickel was up 0.01% to $15,495.

Tin firmed 0.3% to $32,475.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) was down 0.1% at 77,830 yuan ($10,806.6) per ton.

SHFE aluminium was down 0.1% to 20,170 yuan a ton, zinc added 0.1% to 22,455 yuan, lead was up 0.3% at 16,830 yuan, nickel edged 0.7% lower to 122,660 yuan, and tin fell 0.6% to 264,230 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper edges higher as dollar weakens

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories