Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

Bolan Castings Limited (BCL), a subsidiary of Millat Tractors Limited, has decided to extend its temporary production halt due to continued weak demand in the tractor industry.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Further to our earlier notice dated May 09, 2025, regarding the extension of the temporary suspension of production activities of the company till May 23, 2025, it is to inform you that the conditions prompting the earlier suspension continue to prevail, given the lack of customer orders due to continued downturn in the tractor industry,” read the notice.

“Accordingly, the management of the company has decided to further extend the suspension of production activities till June 13, 2025.”

Last month, Bolan Castings Limited announced to temporarily halt production activities from April 28 to May 9, citing a drop in customer order

“The decision has been taken by the company’s management to adjust operations in response to the declining sales environment,” it said back then.

Bolan Castings Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1982. It is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of casting for tractors and automotive parts.

As per the company’s latest financial results, the company recorded a net sales of Rs622.19 million during the third quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs953.70 million during the same period of last year.

BCL posted a profit after tax of Rs15.31 million during the third quarter, as compared to a PAT of Rs68.50 million during the same period of last year.