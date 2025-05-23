Palm oil up ahead of leads on output data, poised for weekly gain

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday, and were on track for a weekly gain, as traders awaited further leads on output data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 24 ringgit, or 0.63%, to 3,844 ringgit ($904.90) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract has gained 1.13% so far this week.

The market is waiting for the Malaysian Palm Oil Association’s production data for May 1-20, which is due later in the day or early next week, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.21%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.17%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.36%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slipped, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will further increase its crude oil output.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.56% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance of 3,883 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way toward 3,927 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.