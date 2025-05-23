Palm oil up ahead of leads on output data, poised for weekly gain

AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 11:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday, and were on track for a weekly gain, as traders awaited further leads on output data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 24 ringgit, or 0.63%, to 3,844 ringgit ($904.90) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract has gained 1.13% so far this week.

The market is waiting for the Malaysian Palm Oil Association’s production data for May 1-20, which is due later in the day or early next week, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.21%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.17%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.36%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slipped, weighed down by a stronger US dollar and the possibility that OPEC+ will further increase its crude oil output.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.56% against the US dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test resistance of 3,883 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could open the way toward 3,927 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

