AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 11:36am

Pakistan rejected on Friday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks “baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations”, saying that rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, “India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy”.

The rejection comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights.

“Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack … Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it,” Modi said at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan.

In a statement on X, Foreign Office (FO) said that Modi’s remarks, replete with distortions, misrepresentations, and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains.

“Such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft,” FO said.

“Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law.

This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability.“

India and Pakistan have shared a troubled relationship since they were carved out of British India in 1947, and have fought three wars, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

The arch rivals have taken several measures against each other since the April attack in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including suspension of trade, closure of land borders, and suspension of most visas.

Meanwhile, in its press release today, FO said that Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism and any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading.

The FO urged the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint, saying that escalatory statements and belligerent posturing serve no purpose other than exacerbating tensions.

DG ISPR outlines military response to Indian aggression

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement.

“However, our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Modi government Pakistan Foreign office Indian PM

Comments

200 characters

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories