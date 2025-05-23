‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Pakistan rejected on Friday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks “baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations”, saying that rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, “India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy”.

The rejection comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Pakistan will not get water from rivers over which India has rights.

“Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack … Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it,” Modi said at a public event in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, which borders Pakistan.

In a statement on X, Foreign Office (FO) said that Modi’s remarks, replete with distortions, misrepresentations, and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains.

“Such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft,” FO said.

“Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law.

This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability.“

India and Pakistan have shared a troubled relationship since they were carved out of British India in 1947, and have fought three wars, two of them over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

The arch rivals have taken several measures against each other since the April attack in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including suspension of trade, closure of land borders, and suspension of most visas.

Meanwhile, in its press release today, FO said that Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism and any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading.

The FO urged the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint, saying that escalatory statements and belligerent posturing serve no purpose other than exacerbating tensions.

“Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement.

“However, our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”