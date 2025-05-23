AIRLINK 166.44 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.98%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
FCCL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.19%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 169.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,735 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 37,494 Decreased By -171 (-0.45%)
KSE100 119,191 Increased By 38.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,315 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks may open higher; foreign flows, US fiscal woes seen capping gains

Reuters Published 23 May, 2025 08:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are likely to open higher on Friday, after logging a decline of 1.65% so far this week, although lingering concerns over foreign inflows and the United States’ worsening fiscal health could limit gains.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,692.5 as of 7:59 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above its previous close of 24,609.7.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian shares worth 50.45 billion rupees ($586.8 million) on Thursday, as per provisional data, the third such session of selling in four days.

Thirty-year U.S. bond yields reached their highest level in 19 months before easing on Thursday, after the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s tax bill, which is expected to add about $3.8 trillion to the federal government’s debt pile over the next decade.

Indian shares fall on US fiscal worries, rising Treasury yields

Concerns over mounting debt and Moody’s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating last week have weighed on stocks globally in the last few sessions.

Rising Treasury yields tend to make bonds more attractive to foreign investors, driving out capital from stocks in emerging markets such as India.

Asian markets were cautious on the day, with MSCI Asia ex Japan up 0.1%, after a 0.9% drop in the previous session.

The short-term trend in India remains weak and any rise towards the 24,800 level on Nifty could attract selling pressure, said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks may open higher; foreign flows, US fiscal woes seen capping gains

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories