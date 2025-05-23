AIRLINK 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
CPHL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
FCCL 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FLYNG 50.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.31%)
HUBC 139.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.99%)
KEL 4.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.23%)
MLCF 74.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 211.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
PPL 169.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.25%)
SEARL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
SSGC 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,756 Decreased By -13 (-0.1%)
BR30 37,591 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 119,141 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,270 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.16%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-05-23

High-potential consumer items: Pakistan govt mulling imposing FED

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 10:49am

ISLAMABAD: The government is reviewing additional revenue generation measure to impose Federal Excise Duty (FED) on high-potential consumer items including confectionery products (cakes/sweets), sauces, biscuits and other confectionery items.

According to industry estimates, a wide range of packaged consumer goods is expected to contribute approximately Rs 150 billion in incremental taxes through the proposed imposition of FED and additional sales tax measures in budget (2025-26). These categories include widely consumed items such as confectionary, sauces, dips, biscuits, flavoured milk, ice cream, cereals, and syrups.

The confectionery (cakes and sweets/mithai) category, which has a high growth rate across the Punjab province and a market size of Rs 201 billion, is expected to yield Rs 47.4 billion, including Rs 40.2 billion in FED and Rs 7.2 billion under sales tax.

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Similarly, the chips category, with a market size of Rs 96 billion, is projected to contribute Rs 22.4 billion in incremental taxes, consisting of Rs 19.0 billion in FED and Rs 3.4 billion in Sales Tax. The biscuit category, with a market size of Rs 206 billion, is projected to generate Rs 48.6 billion in taxes, comprising Rs 41.1 billion in FED (at 20%) and Rs 7.4 billion in Sales Tax.

This approach, targeting discretionary and processed consumer categories, offers a practical solution to boost revenues without overburdening lower-income households. By carefully calibrating tax rates and applying them to these products,

The government can strike a balance between fiscal consolidation and consumer impact.

Through this strategy, the government can ensure that the policy remains both effective and equitable, aligning with the broader goals of fiscal responsibility and economic growth in the upcoming budget cycle.

Moreover, shifting a portion of the tax burden to currently untaxed but high-consumption categories can offer much-needed relief to already heavily taxed industries. This rebalancing may not only support business sustainability but also stimulate broader economic activity, ultimately leading to a more diversified and resilient revenue base for the government, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax Budget 2025 26 confectionery products confectionery items cakes biscuits

Comments

200 characters

High-potential consumer items: Pakistan govt mulling imposing FED

KSE-100 rebounds after early fall

‘India should demonstrate maturity’: Pakistan rejects PM Modi’s ‘provocative allegations’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

Rs44bn penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing

Bolan Castings extends shutdown amid weak demand

SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, May 28

South Africans exasperated by Trump false claims during Ramaphosa meeting

Pakistan discusses priority areas under CPF with World Bank team

No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

NA body informed: sales tax imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Read more stories