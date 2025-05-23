AIRLINK 166.44 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.98%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
FCCL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.5%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.19%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 169.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,735 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 37,494 Decreased By -171 (-0.45%)
KSE100 119,191 Increased By 38.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,315 Decreased By -11.5 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26 Print 2025-05-23

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 09:22am

ISLAMABAD: The government is reviewing additional revenue generation measure to impose Federal Excise Duty (FED) on high-potential consumer items including confectionery products (cakes/sweets), sauces, biscuits and other confectionery items.

According to industry estimates, a wide range of packaged consumer goods is expected to contribute approximately Rs 150 billion in incremental taxes through the proposed imposition of FED and additional sales tax measures in budget (2025-26). These categories include widely consumed items such as confectionary, sauces, dips, biscuits, flavoured milk, ice cream, cereals, and syrups.

The confectionery (cakes and sweets/mithai) category, which has a high growth rate across the Punjab province and a market size of Rs 201 billion, is expected to yield Rs 47.4 billion, including Rs 40.2 billion in FED and Rs 7.2 billion under sales tax.

Pakistan govt working on options to increase FED

Similarly, the chips category, with a market size of Rs 96 billion, is projected to contribute Rs 22.4 billion in incremental taxes, consisting of Rs 19.0 billion in FED and Rs 3.4 billion in Sales Tax. The biscuit category, with a market size of Rs 206 billion, is projected to generate Rs 48.6 billion in taxes, comprising Rs 41.1 billion in FED (at 20%) and Rs 7.4 billion in Sales Tax.

This approach, targeting discretionary and processed consumer categories, offers a practical solution to boost revenues without overburdening lower-income households. By carefully calibrating tax rates and applying them to these products,

The government can strike a balance between fiscal consolidation and consumer impact.

Through this strategy, the government can ensure that the policy remains both effective and equitable, aligning with the broader goals of fiscal responsibility and economic growth in the upcoming budget cycle.

Moreover, shifting a portion of the tax burden to currently untaxed but high-consumption categories can offer much-needed relief to already heavily taxed industries. This rebalancing may not only support business sustainability but also stimulate broader economic activity, ultimately leading to a more diversified and resilient revenue base for the government, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax Budget 2025 26 confectionery products confectionery items cakes biscuits

Comments

200 characters

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories