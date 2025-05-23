Islamabad extends olive branch to New Delhi

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Pakistan has extended an olive branch to India, urging for result-oriented dialogue to settle all outstanding disputes.

“Enough is enough- let’s make peace calmly—dignity lies in that. You’ve seen the result what we did. We have never said that we would use nuclear weapons. Now India will have to think,” Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told a media briefing on Thursday after coming back from China’s three-day visit.

“Pakistan is relevant and a peace-loving country. Pakistan desires peace. However, we will always defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity with full might whenever confronted. Ceasefire is holding, there is no ambiguity. No suspension of ceasefire,” he clarified.

Pakistan responded to over 70 Indian fighter jets in air. Ceasefire is religiously being followed by both the professional armies. Ceasefire is being fully implemented and both are bound to withdrawing their forces and weaponries within 10 days, he revealed. He, however, said the venue of dialogue between Pakistan and India will be decided by both nations with consensus.

He emphasised that India has some political compulsions to appease its own audiences. Dar elaborated that the ceasefire agreement was reached between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, which is fully intact. “Contacts between the two DGMOs took place on the 10th, 14th, and 18th of May,” he added. DPM Dar highlighted that the statements from Indian political leadership are unfortunate, saying even the Rafale manufacturers admitted that the Rafale jet went down, but India is reluctant and not accepting the truth. India had a major objective behind the Pulwama incident, which we have foiled.”

In a query, Dar said Pakistan does not recognise Israel so it has nothing to do with them.

He added Pakistan has successfully countered the Indian poisonous narrative. Pakistan had offered an international and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident, soon after the incident on April 22 but India declared and indulged in blame game.

Regarding Khuzdar attack on school bus, the DPM said that perpetrators behind the attack on innocent children are being traced and will be brought to justice soon.

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan are good neighbours and cannot be changed. Our diplomatic relationship are at Charge’d level and will be extended to Ambassador level if there is no terrorism from across the border, he said, adding Kabul is progressing positively.

He said that Pakistan has introduced one-document regime to be applicable after 31st June. Drivers and cleaners be granted one-year multiple visa with $100 fee. Commenting on his recent visit to China, he termed it highly successful. He said Pakistan has achieved significant progress on diplomatic, strategic and economic fronts during the engagements in Beijing.

The deputy prime minister said it was not a routine diplomatic engagement, but with clear and urgent objectives, also featuring bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership and trilateral dialogue involving Afghanistan.

He said we agreed to eradicate terrorism with both China and Afghanistan that no terrorist organisation, whether TTP, BLA or others, would be allowed to use any country’s soil against the other. He said we have decided to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a part of Belt and Road Initiative, to Afghanistan.

He said China also agreed to construct a highway from Peshawar to Kabul, which will boost the overall performance of Gwadar Port.

Dar said China had expressed its desire to fund the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Railway Project, which is a transformative step for regional connectivity.

