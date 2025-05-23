AIRLINK 166.40 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.95%)
BOP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.59%)
FCCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.14%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
OGDC 211.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
PPL 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.49%)
PRL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.39%)
PTC 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.13%)
SEARL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.31%)
SSGC 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.61%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,735 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.27%)
BR30 37,494 Decreased By -171 (-0.45%)
KSE100 119,133 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 36,293 Decreased By -33.2 (-0.09%)
May 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-23

President, PM confer baton of field marshal upon COAS

Naveed Butt Published 23 May, 2025 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday jointly conferred the baton of field marshal upon Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

In recognition of his exemplary and exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, the federal government on Tuesday elevated General Munir to the rank of field marshal. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government approved the promotion of COAS Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy via the best strategy and courageous leadership during “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

The rank of Field Marshal, a five-star designation, is the highest position in the Pakistan Army, placed above the rank of a general.

The ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout of civil, political, diplomatic, and military dignitaries. Among the attendees were: federal cabinet members, services chiefs, members of parliament, governors of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal ministers Hanif Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Jam Kamal.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also attended the ceremony. The event was further graced by the presence of foreign diplomats, senior military officials, and key members of the strategic and defence community.

Addressing the ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari said they gathered to honour the nation’s armed forces and the heroes of the army, navy and the air force, who defended the sovereignty, territory and integrity against unprovoked Indian aggression. He said, “the entire nation is proud of all of you. It is a matter of great pleasure for him to confer the baton of field marshal upon COAS Asim Munir in recognition of his extraordinary services to Pakistan during the turbulent period and with full confidence in his command and character.” The president said, “I, as president of Pakistan, hereby promote General Syed Asim Munir to the full rank of field marshal and confer the baton of field marshal as supreme commander of the armed forces,”

Addressing the ceremony at the President House, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Today is a moment of profound national pride and historic importance for Pakistan.”

He said that they salute their national heroes, COAS Field Marshal Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

“You have led our brave armed forces to a remarkable victory against an enemy, caught in its own web of arrogance and hubris,” he said.

The prime minister said, “Our armed forces not only defended the nation’s frontiers but also took the battle deep into the enemy’s territory, and within no time, the aggressor was brought to its knees and was taught a lesson.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif COAS General Asim Munir President Asif Ali Zardari Indo Pak tensions Field Marshal Asim Munir Operation Bunyan um Marsoos

Comments

200 characters

President, PM confer baton of field marshal upon COAS

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 sheds over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against the US dollar

NA body informed: ST imposition at import stage under EFS likely

High-potential consumer items: Govt mulling imposing FED

Pakistan’s economic turnaround wins global recognition: World Bank

NA passes ‘Off the Grid (CPP) Levy Bill’

March 2025: Nepra may approve Rs3.50 negative adjustment

PM optimistic about growth prospects

Power sector reforms high priority: PM

NA panel defers Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025

Read more stories