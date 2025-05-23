President, PM confer baton of field marshal upon COAS

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday jointly conferred the baton of field marshal upon Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

In recognition of his exemplary and exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, the federal government on Tuesday elevated General Munir to the rank of field marshal. The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The government approved the promotion of COAS Gen Munir to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy via the best strategy and courageous leadership during “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”.

The rank of Field Marshal, a five-star designation, is the highest position in the Pakistan Army, placed above the rank of a general.

The ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout of civil, political, diplomatic, and military dignitaries. Among the attendees were: federal cabinet members, services chiefs, members of parliament, governors of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal ministers Hanif Abbasi, Musaddiq Malik, Abdul Aleem Khan, and Jam Kamal.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also attended the ceremony. The event was further graced by the presence of foreign diplomats, senior military officials, and key members of the strategic and defence community.

Addressing the ceremony, President Asif Ali Zardari said they gathered to honour the nation’s armed forces and the heroes of the army, navy and the air force, who defended the sovereignty, territory and integrity against unprovoked Indian aggression. He said, “the entire nation is proud of all of you. It is a matter of great pleasure for him to confer the baton of field marshal upon COAS Asim Munir in recognition of his extraordinary services to Pakistan during the turbulent period and with full confidence in his command and character.” The president said, “I, as president of Pakistan, hereby promote General Syed Asim Munir to the full rank of field marshal and confer the baton of field marshal as supreme commander of the armed forces,”

Addressing the ceremony at the President House, Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “Today is a moment of profound national pride and historic importance for Pakistan.”

He said that they salute their national heroes, COAS Field Marshal Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

“You have led our brave armed forces to a remarkable victory against an enemy, caught in its own web of arrogance and hubris,” he said.

The prime minister said, “Our armed forces not only defended the nation’s frontiers but also took the battle deep into the enemy’s territory, and within no time, the aggressor was brought to its knees and was taught a lesson.”

