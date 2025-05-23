Army leadership praise civilian leadership

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army while expressing grave concern over the activities of India-backed terrorist proxies operating in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in the aftermath of India’s military setbacks following the Pahalgam incident - vowed decisive action against India-backed proxies.

This was underscored during the 270th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

The forum resolved to decisively neutralise all such externally sponsored threats in close collaboration with intelligence and law enforcement agencies. It was noted that India, portraying itself as a victim of terrorism, is in fact the main perpetrator of regional instability. Following its military failures, India has increased its reliance on covert tactics and the use of non-state actors to destabilise Pakistan.

The conference commenced with Fateha for the martyrs of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the victims of the heinous terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of four children and two adults. The army leadership strongly condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of international norms and a reprehensible act targeting innocent civilians.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, the forum reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Pakistan. It was resolved that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be in vain.

The conference congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on his elevation to the highest military rank, acknowledging his strategic foresight, resolute leadership, and lasting contributions to national defence.

A thorough review of the internal and external security landscape was conducted, with particular emphasis on the successful conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The commanders lauded the courage, professionalism, and coordination of the Armed Forces, supported by the resilience and unity of the Pakistani nation.

The role of the media and information warriors was praised for countering Indian propaganda, fake news, and psychological warfare. The forum appreciated the Pakistani youth for their patriotic spirit and role in upholding the national narrative.

Commending the political leadership, the forum noted its clarity and resolve during the conflict, which enabled swift and effective response against aggression. It stated that history would remember Pakistan’s measured and morally grounded defensive actions, which maintained both deterrence and national honour.

The army leadership reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty, asserting:”No one can coerce Pakistan through the use or threat of force. The nation will take all necessary measures to safeguard its vital interests.”

The forum also reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Working Boundary, and the Eastern Border. It expressed deep concern over continued human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), urging international attention to halt the deteriorating humanitarian crisis. Full diplomatic, political, and moral support was reiterated for the Kashmiri people and their just struggle for self-determination.

COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir appreciated the operational readiness and high morale of the troops. He commended the public’s unwavering support and urged commanders to maintain peak vigilance in light of evolving threats.

“The people of Pakistan are our greatest strength,” he stated. “We remain committed to their trust in our collective fight against foreign aggression, terrorism, and extremism.”

The conference concluded with full confidence in the Armed Forces’ operational capabilities and their unflinching resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.

